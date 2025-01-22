Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.34 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 18.43 ($0.23), with a volume of 580,897 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £90.14 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

