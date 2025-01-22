CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

