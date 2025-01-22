CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $366.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 718.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

