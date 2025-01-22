Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $367.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.50 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

