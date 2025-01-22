Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Raymond James

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.55.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $244.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.50. Danaher has a twelve month low of $225.42 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.