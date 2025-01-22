David Lewis Cherry Sells 100,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE SEI opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$287.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 10.18.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
