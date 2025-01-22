David Lewis Cherry Sells 100,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEIGet Free Report) Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SEI opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$287.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.