Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DE opened at $463.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.19. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.