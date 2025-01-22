DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $255.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $234.03 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $146.86 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

