Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

