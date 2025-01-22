Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.