Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,893 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.27.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $616.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.16 and a fifty-two week high of $638.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total transaction of $10,320,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,888,979.95. The trade was a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,190 shares of company stock valued at $322,938,501 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

