Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 350,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 979,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 822,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.