Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

