Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in PTC by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after buying an additional 586,443 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $203.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

