Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Medpace by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Medpace by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

Medpace Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $347.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.76 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.