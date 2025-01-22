Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.