Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 365.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

