Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 21,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

