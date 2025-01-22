Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 92.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.