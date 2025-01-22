Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

