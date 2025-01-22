Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $503.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $440.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

