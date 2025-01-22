DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.