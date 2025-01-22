Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $357.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $239.17 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

