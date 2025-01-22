Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.25. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

