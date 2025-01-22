EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE EPAM opened at $237.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.47. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

