Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Etsy by 112.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,477.50. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

