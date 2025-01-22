Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,120.50. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 45,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $613,016.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 542,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,669.44. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $3,435,636. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 86.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.