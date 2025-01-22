Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $808,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,233,000 after buying an additional 268,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,647,000 after buying an additional 185,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,270,000 after acquiring an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.