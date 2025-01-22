Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stephens

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,042,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 350,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

