Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
EXPR opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Express Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.