First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.