FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

FTAI stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.82 and a beta of 2.09.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

