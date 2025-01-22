Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $524.78 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.32 and its 200-day moving average is $499.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

