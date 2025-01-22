GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $376.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $416.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.62. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $417.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

