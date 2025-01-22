GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

