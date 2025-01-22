Global Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

