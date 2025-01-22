GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $230.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $205.66 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,776,543. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

