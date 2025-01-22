Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

