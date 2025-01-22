Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.04. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 70,712 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

