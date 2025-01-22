Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 451 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.