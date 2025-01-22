Guardian Investment Management Sells 2,260 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 821,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $215,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,036 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 927.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 890,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $233,792,000 after purchasing an additional 804,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.09. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $324.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

