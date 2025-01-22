Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.64 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.85 ($0.18). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,263,394 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £161.04 million, a P/E ratio of 501.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,018.25 ($2,488.29). Corporate insiders own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

