Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $203.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

