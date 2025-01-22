HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $845,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,400. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,521. This trade represents a 10.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,660 shares of company stock worth $6,211,126. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,842,560.16 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

