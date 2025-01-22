HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 8.5 %

Vistra stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

