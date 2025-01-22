HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,423 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

