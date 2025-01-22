HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PROG by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Insider Activity

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,518.80. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,289,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,310,572.71. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

