HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

