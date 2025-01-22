HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

