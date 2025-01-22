HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8,641.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,575. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

